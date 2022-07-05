News World Ukraine claims to repel Russian advances in Donetsk region

Ukraine's army claims to have repelled several advances by Russian troops in the Donetsk region.



The county's military general staff said Russian units north of Sloviansk had been repelled. The power station at Vuhlehirsk was also still being disputed, but a Russian attack south of there near Novoluhanske was repelled.



Russian attacks on the border with the occupied Luhansk region near Bilohorivka and Verkhnyokamyanske were also unsuccessful, Ukraine's military said.



A little further south, however, Russian units at Spirne had advanced further towards the town of Siversk with massive artillery support and air force deployment. In addition, the Ukrainian general staff reported intensive artillery fire on large parts of the front in the Kharkiv, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhya, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions. There were also several airstrikes, some involving helicopters.
































