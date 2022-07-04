VON DER LEYEN: UKRAINE RECOVERY IS EUS SPECIAL RESPONSIBILTY

News World Von der Leyen: Ukraine recovery is EU's 'special responsibilty'

DPA WORLD Published July 04,2022

The European Union stands ready to help Ukraine fund its post-war reconstruction, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has said.



"Europe has a special responsibility and a strategic interest to be at Ukraine's side every step of the way," von der Leyen told an international conference of potential donors in Lugano, Switzerland.



Commending Ukraine's struggle against Russia, von der Leyen touted her commission's proposals to establish a platform to channel international financing efforts to the country.



Von der Leyen said the platform will be open to "everyone who cares about the future of Ukraine" and is to coordinate funding, source expertise and lay out the country's requirements.



