Israel accused of withholding dead Palestinians in university labs

Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh has accused Israel of withholding the bodies of dead Palestinians in Israeli university labs.



Speaking at a Cabinet meeting on Monday, Shtayyeh termed the Israeli action as "a grave violation of human rights and ethics of science."



He urged educational institutions worldwide to boycott the Israeli universities involved in withholding Palestinian corpses and called for piling pressure on the Israeli government to release the bodies of dead Palestinians.



According to a local Palestinian committee on the retrieval of dead Palestinians, Israel withholds 104 Palestinian corpses since 2015 in addition to 256 others buried in special graves known as numbered graves.