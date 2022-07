German, Russian foreign ministers meeting at G20 not up for discussion, says Berlin

A meeting between German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock and her Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, while in Indonesia for the G20 is not up for discussion due to the war in Ukraine, a German foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday.

Baerbock will attend the G20 meeting on Thursday and Friday, said the ministry spokesperson. Lavrov is expected to attend.