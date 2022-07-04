Four wounded by gunshots, three killed in Danish mall shooting on Sunday -police

Danish police said on Monday four people, including two Swedish citizens, were in critical condition but stable after being hit by gunshots in a shooting at a shopping centre in Copenhagen on Sunday where three people were killed.

Danish police also said that the 22-year-old suspect in a weekend shooting at a Copenhagen mall that left three dead was known to mental health services.

"Our suspect is also known among psychiatric services, beyond that I do not wish to comment," Copenhagen police chief Soren Thomassen told a press conference, adding that the victims appeared to have been randomly targeted and there was nothing to indicate it was an act of terror.