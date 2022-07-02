News World Scholz calls on Germans to 'stick together' to face economic problems

"We have to link arms and stick together," Scholz said in a video podcast. He said that the great problem that was currently troubling many citizens, and rightly so, was rising prices. "And we have to act together on that, too," German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said in a statement.

