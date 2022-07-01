European court orders Russia to protect rights of Ukrainian prisoners of war

An Ukrainian soldier stands at the line of separation from pro-Russian rebels, Donetsk region, Ukraine (File Photo)

The European Court of Human Rights on Friday ordered Russia to protect the rights of Ukrainian prisoners of war allegedly kept in its custody and to provide them with appropriate medical help.

The court issued an interim measure in the case of Yaroslav Anatoliyovych Oliynichenko, a Ukrainian soldier allegedly held captive by Russian forces, ordering Moscow to "ensure respect for Mr Oliynichenko's Convention rights and provide him with medical assistance should he need it."

The court has asked the Russian government to confirm within a week whether Oliynichenko is being held captive and under what conditions.

The court's order came after his wife, Karyna Pavlivna Oliynichenko, filed an application alleging that Oliynichenko, a deputy commander of his unit, was captured in Mariupol and tortured by Russian forces in a prisoner of war camp.

The interim measure seeking immediate action has been extended to similar cases of Ukrainian prisoners of war in Russian custody in which "sufficient evidence has been provided to show that they face a serious and imminent risk of irreparable harm to their physical integrity and/or right to life," the ruling said.