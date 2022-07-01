News World Germany wants faster talks on bringing Balkan states closer to EU

"The Western Balkans are geographically in the middle of the EU. We must also finally bring the people of the Western Balkans into our political centre," Baerbock demanded. The EU should have kept its promise to open accession negotiations in particular with North Macedonia and Albania, the minister said.

DPA WORLD Published July 01,2022