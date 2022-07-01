News
Germany wants faster talks on bringing Balkan states closer to EU
Published July 01,2022
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock wants to accelerate the discussion about bringing the Western Balkan states closer to the European Union.
No more time should be lost in the efforts for integration and harmonization, the Green politician said on Friday after talks with her Slovenian counterpart Tanja Fajon in Berlin.
"No niche must be created in the Balkans in which Russia or other actors can settle," Baerbock said. In addition to Russia, China is also seeking greater influence in the Western Balkans.
"The Western Balkans are geographically in the middle of the EU. We must also finally bring the people of the Western Balkans into our political centre," Baerbock demanded.
The EU should have kept its promise to open accession negotiations in particular with North Macedonia and Albania, the minister said.
"It is in our own strategic interest and also a question of credibility," Baerbock said.
Accession talks are underway with Montenegro and Serbia. In March 2020, the European Council agreed to open accession negotiations with North Macedonia and Albania, while Bosnia and Herzegovina and Kosovo are potential candidates for EU membership.