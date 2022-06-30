UKRAINE REFUTES REPORTS OF RUSSIAS VOLUNTARILY WITHDRAWAL FROM SNAKE ISLAND, SAYS THEY KICKED THEM OUT

Ukraine refutes reports of Russia's voluntarily withdrawal from Snake Island, says they "kicked them out"

Ukraine refuted accounts Thursday that Russia voluntarily withdrew from Ukraine's Snake Island in the northwestern Black Sea.

Andriy Yermak, head of the Ukrainian Presidential Office, said it was a "lie" that the Russian forces withdrew from the region "as a step of goodwill."

The Ukrainian Armed Forces "kicked them out" in an operation, and there are no more Russians on Snake Island, said Yermak.

"On June 30, as a step of goodwill, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation completed their tasks on the Snake Island and withdrew from the garrison stationed there. Thus, it was demonstrated to the world community that the Russian Federation does not hinder the efforts of the UN to organize a humanitarian corridor for the export of agricultural products from the territory of Ukraine," the Russian Defense Ministry said Thursday.