WILL HE OR WONT HE? PUTINS ATTENDANCE AT G20 IN BALI UNCLEAR

The leaders of the G7 industrial powers had not even wrapped up their summit in the Bavarian Alps before talk moved to the G20 summit in Bali later this year - and whether or not Russian President Vladimir Putin would be on the resort island.



Russia was kicked out of the smaller global forum in 2014, a response by the seven other members to Moscow's annexation of Crimea. But it remains a member of the Group of 20 major economies, despite objections from some Western capitals.



Putin foreign policy advisor Yuri Ushakov said on Monday that the Kremlin leader would participate in the G20 talks, set for November in Bali, Indonesia, but left it open as to whether he would be there in person or attend by video link.



Indonesian President Joko Widodo, the host leader, said back in April that Putin would attend, setting the stage for a showdown with Western leaders.



Also on the Bali guest list is Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, even though Ukraine is not a G20 member. That raised the prospect of a face-off between the leaders of two warring countries.



Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Tuesday that he had spoken to Joko and was assured Putin would not be there in person.



Draghi, speaking at his final G7 press conference, said Joko "was categorical" that Putin would not be on the island with other leaders.



German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said G7 leaders will attend the G20 summit despite Putin's participation - in whatever form it should happen to take.



"There was a great deal of agreement here that we do not want to let [the G7] drift apart," Scholz said at the summit talks in Elmau, Germany.



Germany, like other Western countries, has sought to diplomatically isolate Russia and punish the Kremlin for invading its neighbour through economic sanctions.



But the German chancellor, like Indonesia and some other members, have so for indicated support for keeping Russia in G20.



Officials in Washington, London and other capitals have signalled their wish to see Russia thrown out.