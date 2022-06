A small plane with two people on board crashed over the Netherlands for unknown reasons.



The two bodies were recovered from a lake near Zwolle, north-east of Amsterdam, emergency services said on Tuesday.



The plane is being recovered. The two victims are said to still be in the aircraft.



According to media reports, the plane was owned by a flight school where professional pilots are trained.



However, the authorities have not yet released any information on the identity of the victims.