Lithuania extends state of emergency in response to war in Ukraine

Lithuania has extended until September 15 the national state of emergency imposed in response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.



The emergency allows the authorities in the country to stop and search vehicles and people in the country's border regions. It includes measures to protect strategic structures and infrastructure.



Broadcasting radio and television programmes from Russia or Belarus is also prohibited, as are any public events expressing support for the Russian invasion.



Eighty members of parliament supported the extension, with seven against and 28 abstaining. Opponents argue that there are no grounds for keeping the entire country under a state of emergency and that restricting it to the border zone would suffice.

