The elected mayor of Ukraine's Kherson city has been arrested on Tuesday by the pro-Russian forces, according to the reports of the local media.

"Ex-mayor Kolykhayev has been detained," Kirill Stremousov, deputy head of the Russian-backed Kherson administration, told state news agency RIA Novosti.

Kolykhayev, the elected Kherson mayor, was "kidnapped" by pro-Russian forces Tuesday morning, his counselor Galyna Lyashevska said on Facebook.