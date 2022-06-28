News World Death toll climbs to 18 in attack on Ukrainian shopping centre

Death toll climbs to 18 in attack on Ukrainian shopping centre

DPA WORLD Published June 28,2022 Subscribe

This handout picture taken and released by the Ukraine's State Emergency Service on June 27, 2022 shows rescuers working in a mall hit by a Russian missile strike in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kremenchuk (AFP)

The death toll from a Russian missile strike on a shopping centre in Ukraine has risen to 18.



Dmytro Lunin, the governor of Poltava Oblast, announced the update on Tuesday morning on Telegram after rescue and clean-up operations in the city of Kremenchuk continued overnight.



Around 60 people were reported injured in the attack on Monday. Ukraine's prosecutor's office also said more than 40 people were missing.



"The occupiers fired rockets at a shopping centre where there were more than a thousand civilians," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Telegram, where he also shared a video showing dark plumes of smoke rising from a burning building.



The fire was extinguished on Monday evening, local authorities said.



Ukraine blamed Russia for the attack, saying that X-22 air-to-surface missiles fired from Tu-22 long-range bombers had been used.





























