Greenpeace projects climate message onto mountain near G7 venue

Published June 27,2022
Activists from environmental organization Greenpeace have projected a message onto one of the mountains on the fringes of the G7 summit in Bavaria.

The words "G7: End Fossil Fuels now! Greenpeace" were only just visible to the naked eye early on Monday.

The activists had shone the lettering onto the mountains with a large projector from a mobile home in Grainau near Garmisch-Partenkirchen, a town near the Schloss Elmau venue.

Greenpeace activists had previously placed a 60-metre peace sign made of burning candles on a rock face near Garmisch-Partenkirchen on Saturday, shortly before the start of the summit.