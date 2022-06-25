Ukraine to continue defending from higher ground in Lysychansk: military

Ukraine is regrouping from Sievierodonetsk to higher ground in the neighboring city of Lysychansk to gain a tactical advantage, head of the Ukrainian military intelligence agency told Reuters in an interview on Saturday.

The country will be continuing the defense of the area from the higher ground, Kyrylo Budanov said, adding that it was no longer possible to hold the line in the ruins and open fields of the city of Sievierodonetsk.

"The activities happening in the area of Sievierodonetsk are a tactical regrouping of our troops. This is a withdrawal to advantageous positions to obtain a tactical advantage," said, Budanov, head of the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine.

"Russia is using the tactic ... it used in Mariupol: wiping the city from the face of the earth. Given the conditions, holding the defence in the ruins and open fields is no longer possible. So the Ukrainian forces are leaving for higher ground to continue the defence operations," he said.

Asked if he meant Lysychansk, he said: "Yes, this is the only higher ground."