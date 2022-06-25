Nuclear research centre in Kharkiv under fire, regulator says

A nuclear research facility in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv has once again come under Russia fire, Ukraine's nuclear regulatory authority said on Saturday.



Buildings and infrastructure such as ventilation ducts were said to be damaged, but the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate did not list the nuclear fuel storage site as having been hit.



No increase in radiation was detected, the agency said.



Russia was blamed for the attack on the facility, named Neutron Source. The claim could not be independently verified.



The staff on site was said to be investigating the damage. But this was made difficult due to the risk of new shelling, the agency said.



The facility has repeatedly come under fire since the war began in late February.

