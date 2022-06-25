Norway raises terror alert level to highest level

After the deadly shootings in Oslo, the Norwegian secret service has raised the terror alert level to the highest level.



The danger of a terrorist threat is assessed from three to five and thus to "exceptionally" high, the Norwegian secret service PST announced at a press conference on Saturday, as reported by the broadcaster NRK.



A suspected lone gunman shot dead two people in the centre of the Norwegian capital on Saturday night. At least 21 others were injured, 10 of them seriously, by gunshots in and around a well-known bar on the (LGBTQ) scene, according to police.



Investigations into suspected terrorism are ongoing. Hate crime is strongly suspected, police said in the morning. The attacker is said to be a Norwegian with Iranian roots. The suspect had already been arrested during the night.

