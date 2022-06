The death toll from a bid by African migrants to force their way into the Spanish enclave of Melilla, northern Morocco, has risen to 23, Moroccan officials said Saturday.

Officials initially said that five people had died in the rush when around 2,000 mostly sub-Saharan African migrants approached the Moroccan border with the tiny territory at dawn on Friday, but the toll rose to 18 on Friday and five more have since also died of their injuries.