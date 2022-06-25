News
Erdoğan tells Sweeden PM Andersson to change approach towards PKK and YPG
Having a telephone conversation with Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson on Saturday, Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said that Sweden should shift its policy toward the PKK terror group and its Syrian branch YPG.
Agencies and A News WORLD
Published June 25,2022
In a phone call with the Swedish premier, Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said that Stockholm needs to change its attitude toward PKK terror group and the Syrian branch YPG.
Türkiye wants binding commitments on all issues, concrete and clear implementation, Erdoğan told Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson during the telephone conversation.
Erdoğan told Swedish PM once again that Ankara expects Stockholm to lift the arms embargo and legal, actual curbs on the Turkish defense industry.