Erdoğan tells Sweeden PM Andersson to change approach towards PKK and YPG

Having a telephone conversation with Swedish Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson on Saturday, Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said that Sweden should shift its policy toward the PKK terror group and its Syrian branch YPG.

Published June 25,2022