Chinese president to visit Hong Kong to celebrate 25th anniversary of handover

Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit Hong Kong to celebrate the 25th anniversary of the former British colony's return to mainland China, local media reported on Saturday.

Xi will also attend "the inaugural ceremony of the sixth-term government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region," according to China's state-run Xinhua News Agency.

Hong Kong was handed over to China on July 1, 1997, after 156 years of British colonial rule.