MICROSOFT: UKRAINES ALLIES TARGETED BY RUSSIAN CYBERATTACKS

Russian hackers are initiating large scale cyberattacks on Ukraine's Western allies, according to tech giant Microsoft.



Hackers were targeting government computers in NATO member states in particular, the software company warned on Wednesday night, adding that while the chief target was the United States, Microsoft's experts had detected cyberattacks on some 128 organizations in 42 different countries outside Ukraine.



Russian hackers had successfully breached 29% of networks they attempted to attack, the company said, adding that in at least a quarter of successful attacks data had been stolen.



At the same time, Microsoft emphasized that Russia had attacked Ukraine's IT infrastructure with both cyberattacks and missiles since the beginning of the war. However, it said, the country's computer systems had proven to be highly resilient to such attacks, thanks largely to precautionary measures.



