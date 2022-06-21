OIC calls on international community to rise against all manifestations of hate speech

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Monday called on the international community to stand against hateful speech and provocations against religions.

"The OIC calls on the international community to display a collective resolve to confront all manifestations of hate speech including xenophobia, intolerance and incitement to violence on the basis of religion or belief," said Pakistan's Ambassador to UN Munir Akram on behalf of the OIC while addressing a high-level UN conference on countering hate speech.

The Muslim bloc expresses grave concern on the denigration of Prophet Muhammad by officials of India's ruling Bhartiya Janata Party, he added.

The ambassador also mentioned other forms of anti-Islam provocations, including the republishing of abusive cartoons by French magazine Charlie Hebdo and the burning of copies of the Quran during anti-Muslim demonstrations in Sweden.

Akram warned that "if left unchecked, it can erode peace and development, since it creates the conditions for conflicts, religious tensions and wide scale human right violations, and can be a precursor for crimes of atrocity."

He concluded his speech by condemning "the practice of insulting Islam, Christianity, Judaism and any other religion alike," adding that the bloc "stands against all acts of hate and violence on the basis of religion or belief."

The organization of the meeting by the UN to mark the first International Day for countering Hate Speech comes amid anger in the Muslim world over insults by a spokesperson for India's ruling party against Prophet Muhammad.