French left-wing bloc to put forward no-confidence vote against Macron

A support group for France's left-wing Nupes alliance on Monday said the alliance planned to put forward a no-confidence vote against President Emmanuel Macron's government on July 5.

Nupes is the second-biggest grouping in the lower house of parliament, following Sunday's election, but does not have enough votes on its own to get the no-confidence vote adopted, and has few allies in a very fragmented parliament.

Jean-Luc Melenchon, whose La France Insoumise party will have the most lawmakers within the alliance, said Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne should call a confidence vote before the newly elected National Assembly.

Socialist leader Olivier Faure, another senior figure within the alliance, earlier told France Info radio that calling for a motion to remove Borne from office was not the bloc's common position for now.