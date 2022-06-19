Venezuelan army aircraft crashes near international airport of La Chinita

An aircraft of the Venezuelan Armed Forces (FANB) crashed on Saturday near the international airport of La Chinita, according to various reports from journalists on social media.

The journalist Jhorman Cruz said that the aircraft of FANB was a K8-W.

According to the first information, the aircraft fell within the district of San Francisco municipality and it was destined for la Cañada de Urdaneta.

It was also reported that there were two people on board and both managed to leave the plane quickly. However, they still have various injuries in different parts of their body.

Official information from FANB has yet to be shared regarding the incident.