BELGIAN MEDIA SEE FRANCES MACRON FAILING TO GET ABSOLUTE MAJORITY IN PARLIAMENT

French President Emmanuel Macron's Ensemble alliance is seen falling short of winning an absolute majority in France's parliamentary election, Belgian newspapers Le Soir and La Libre said on Sunday evening, quoting an exit poll.

Le Soir and La Libre said Macron's alliance was seen winning between 208 and 248 seats in the National Assembly, short of the 289 threshold needed for an absolute majority, while the leftwing Nupes coalition was seen on course to getting between 163 and 203 seats.

Le Soir and La Libre did not say which pollsters compiled the data or provide details of their methodology.