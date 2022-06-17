Agreement with MP supporting YPG/PKK terrorists to expire soon, says Swedish premier

The Swedish prime minister on Friday said that the agreement signed with an independent deputy Amineh Kakabaveh, who is a supporter of the YPG/PKK terrorist organization, will expire soon.

Magdalena Andersson told SVD newspaper that Kakabaveh's parliamentary term would end in three months, thus the agreement with her would lose its validity.

"This is an agreement between the Social Democratic Party and an MP. This agreement will expire when Kakabaveh's parliamentary term expires soon," Andersson said.

There will be no negotiations with Kakabaveh in the additional budget talks which were postponed to next week, she added.

Andersson needed 175 out of 349 parliamentary deputies to form a government and was elected prime minister on Nov. 24 by one vote, including Kakabaveh's. In return for this vote, an agreement was signed between the ruling Social Democratic Party and Kakabaveh to support the YPG/PKK terror group.

Evaluating the arms embargo against Türkiye, she said decisions are made on a case-by-case basis.

There is currently no arms embargo on Türkiye from Sweden, she claimed, and said that they are in constant contact with Türkiye to resolve some questions about how her country is working to fight terrorism.

Opposition parties accused the Social Democratic government of jeopardizing the NATO process by continuing the deal with Kakabaveh.

On June 15, Kakabaveh called on the Swedish government not to export arms to Türkiye, saying that otherwise, she would vote against the government in the budget negotiations.

Sweden and Finland formally applied to join NATO last month-a decision spurred by Russia's war on Ukraine, which began on Feb. 24.

But Türkiye, a longstanding member of the alliance, has voiced objections to the membership bids, criticizing the countries for tolerating and even supporting terrorist groups.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people. The YPG/PKK is PKK's Syrian offshoot.
























