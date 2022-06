4 killed in shooting at restaurant in Mexico

Unidentified gunmen raided a restaurant in Mexico killing four people late on Thursday.

According to the Mexican media, the victims were celebrating a birthday at Denny's restaurant in the city of Juarez in Chihuahua state in the country's north.

The fatalities include two women, while one person was seriously injured.

Eyewitnesses stated that the raid was carried out by seven people with heavy weapons.

Security forces have launched a large-scale investigation to apprehend the attackers.