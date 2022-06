The Kremlin said on Thursday it hoped the leaders of France, Germany and Italy would use their visit to Kyiv to discuss other subjects than the supply of weapons to Ukraine, adding that it would be "absolutely useless and will cause further damage to the country".

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said in a call with reporters that Emmanuel Macron, Olaf Scholz, and Mario Draghi should use their time with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky to take a "realistic look at the state of affairs".