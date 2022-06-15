SOMALIAS PRESIDENT HASSAN SHEIKH MOHAMUD APPOINTS LAWMAKER HAMZI ABDI BARRE AS PRIME MINISTER

 Contact Us
Somalia's president appointed the nation's new prime minister on Wednesday with a mandate to form the next government. Hamza Abdi Barre got the job as premier from President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud who made the announcement in a televised speech from the State House in the capital Mogadishu, flanked by his new prime minister.

Published June 15,2022
Somalia's President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud appointed lawmaker Hamzi Abdi Barre as the country's new prime minister on Wednesday, as the Horn of Africa nation faces myriad challenges including a looming famine and terror attacks.

"I ask the parliament to approve him as soon as possible. I ask the prime minister to fulfill his work before him like tackling insecurity, drought, climate change and good relations with all countries," Mohamud said.

Last month Mohamud won the presidency for the second time, having previously served from 2012 to 2017, after a long-delayed election that took place against a backdrop of the worst drought in 40 years and a bloody Islamist insurgency.

"I thank god for making Somalia hold a fair election after a period of such uncertainty," said Barre, a lawmaker elected in December last year for the city of Kismayo, where he co-founded a university.