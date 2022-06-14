News World US, Seoul warn North Korea nuclear test would see 'firm response'

"Any North Korean provocations, including a nuclear test, will be met with a united and firm response from our alliance and the international community," South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin told reporters in Washington following a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

"Any North Korean provocations, including a nuclear test, will be met with a united and firm response from our alliance and the international community," South Korean Foreign Minister Park Jin told reporters in Washington following a meeting with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.



Washington and Seoul have been warning that Pyongyang could carry out its first nuclear test since 2017 at any time, an assessment shared by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).



North Korea has also already conducted 18 rounds of missile tests - including of an apparent intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) - since the beginning of the year in violation of UN resolutions.



Blinken said Washington and Seoul were coordinating their response to Pyongyang's "unlawful nuclear and ballistic missile programs," saying its increase in missile testing "has raised tension throughout the Indo-Pacific region and beyond."



The US has "no hostile intent" towards North Korea and is committed to "pursuing a diplomatic approach," Blinken stressed.



"We're in very close touch with our close allies and partners, starting with [South] Korea, also with Japan and others, to be able to respond quickly should the North Koreans proceed with such a test," Blinken said.



"We're preparing for all contingencies... And we are prepared to make both short and longer-term adjustments to our military posture, as appropriate," he added.



"Pyongyang's continuous provocations will only lead to strengthened deterrence of the alliance and stronger international sanctions measures" Park said.



