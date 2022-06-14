Türkiye, Germany, US, UK, France hold roundtable meeting in Berlin

Top officials from Türkiye, Germany, the US, the UK, and France gathered in Berlin on Tuesday to discuss various issues, including the forthcoming NATO summit in Madrid and Sweden and Finland's applications to join the military alliance.

Türkiye's presidential spokesman İbrahim Kalın, German chancellor's foreign and security policy aide Jens Plotner, US national security advisor Jake Sullivan, UK national security advisor Stephen Lovegrove, and Philippe Errera, director general for political affairs and security at the French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs, attended the meeting.

According to a statement by Kalın's office, the senior officials discussed the NATO summit slated for June 29-30 and its strategic concept, the membership application process for Sweden and Finland's NATO bids, the ongoing war in Ukraine, and the Black Sea grain shipping.

Developments in the Aegean and Mediterranean seas as well as regional issues such as Syria, Afghanistan, and Iran were also discussed, it said.

They also emphasized the importance of the alliance solidarity at a time when the global effects of the Ukraine war continue, and the need to display a clear stance against terrorism without discrimination.

On Sweden and Finland's applications for NATO membership, it was pointed out that no progress could be made without taking concrete steps regarding terrorist organizations, according to the statement.

It was also underlined that Türkiye would not compromise its legitimate rights about the issues regarding the Aegean and Mediterranean seas and that Ankara would resolutely continue its efforts to find diplomatic solutions to regional and global crises.

Sweden and Finland formally applied to join NATO on May 18, a decision spurred by Russia's war on Ukraine, which began on Feb. 24.

But Türkiye, a longstanding member of the alliance, has voiced objections to their membership bids, criticizing the countries for tolerating and even supporting terror groups, such as the PKK and Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO). The accession requires unanimous approval of all 30 NATO member states.

In late May, Türkiye hosted consultations with Swedish and Finnish delegations on their NATO applications in Ankara. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said the meetings had not been "at the desired level."