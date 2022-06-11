Calm prevails in Libyan capital after clashes

People sit on a lawn at the Souk al-Thalath (Tuesday market) district of Libya's capital Tripoli on June 11, 2022, after clashes between rival militias had occurred there the previous night (AFP)

Cautious calm prevailed in the Libyan capital Tripoli on Saturday after clashes between rival armed groups.

Heavy exchange of fire and explosions ricocheted across several districts in the capital on Friday night, causing panic among residents.

The fighting involved the Nawasi Brigade-a militia loyal to parliament-appointed Prime Minister Fathi Bashagha and the Stability Support Force, which backs interim Premier Abdul Hamid Dbeibeh.

One person was reportedly killed in the violence.

Chairman of Libya's High Council of State, Khalid al-Mishri, has called for opening an investigation into the violence.

Al-Mishri termed the clashes in a residential area as a "disregard for the citizens' lives by disciplined armed groups."

Meanwhile, European Union Ambassador to Libya Jose Sabadel described the violence as "shocking and shameful."

"What happened yesterday at Souk al-Tulath is shocking and shameful. Arms were fired at a park where children run and play. Public spaces in Tripoli belong to families, not to men with guns," Sabadell tweeted.

Oil-rich Libya has been mired by conflict and violence since the overthrow of strongman Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.









