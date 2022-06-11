ZELENSKY MAKES CASE FOR UKRAINES EU MEMBERSHIP BID AS DECISION LOOMS

News
Zelensky makes case for Ukraine's EU membership bid as decision looms
Published June 11,2022
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Saturday that official backing from the European Union's executive on his country's bid for membership would be a major moment for Europe, with an initial decision from Brussels expected within days.
"A positive response from the European Union to Ukraine's application for EU membership would be a positive answer to the question of whether the European project has a future at all," he said in Kyiv during a visit by European Commission President Ursula von the Leyen to discuss the issue.
The Ukrainian people "have already made a huge contribution to the defence of common freedom," Zelensky said.
The commission is expected to publish its assessment in the coming days on whether Ukraine should be granted EU candidate status, just the first step in the long process of obtaining full membership.
"We will weigh up the joint efforts needed for reconstruction and of Ukraine's progress on its European path," von der Leyen said upon arrival in Kiev. "This will contribute to our assessment, which we will present soon."
Ukraine submitted an EU membership bid in March, shortly after Russia launched its invasion. EU states subsequently instructed the executive to make a recommendation. If Brussels backs the bid, all 27 member states must then agree for the process to go forward. That could take place at the next EU leaders summit on June 23 and 24.
States such as Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia, as well as Italy and Ireland, are strongly advocating that Ukraine be put on a quick path to joining.
But EU heavyweights Germany and France have tried to dampen expectations. French President Emmanuel Macron said last month it "would probably take several decades" before Ukraine met all the criteria and officially joined.
Turkey, for example, has been an EU candidate since 1999.
German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said last week that Berlin wanted to see Ukraine become a member but that Kiev would not receive a "discount."
Kyiv is grateful for the EU's recently adopted sixth sanctions package targeting Russia, Zelensky said. "But the war unfortunately continues, so a seventh sanctions package is needed, which should be even stronger."
He said this should hit all Russian officials and judges who acted in support of the war. In addition, all Russian banks, without exception, should be sanctioned, he said.
This was the second time von der Leyen visited Ukraine since the start of the war in February.
In April, she visited the Kyiv suburb of Bucha, where hundreds of civilian bodies were found following the withdrawal of Russian troops, causing outrage worldwide.