ZELENSKY MAKES CASE FOR UKRAINES EU MEMBERSHIP BID AS DECISION LOOMS

Zelensky makes case for Ukraine's EU membership bid as decision looms

"A positive response from the European Union to Ukraine's application for EU membership would be a positive answer to the question of whether the European project has a future at all," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in Kyiv during a visit by European Commission President Ursula von the Leyen to discuss the issue.

DPA WORLD Published June 11,2022