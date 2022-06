A picture taken during a visit to Mariupol organized by the Russian military shows Russian warship guards in the Azov Sea behind a sunken Ukrainian ship on the cargo sea port of Mariupol, Ukraine (EPA)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Thursday that Russia's invasion of his country posed a huge threat of pollution to water basins, including the Sea of Azov.

In an address to a ministerial meeting of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), he also underlined the need for green energy to replace Russian natural gas supplies following Russia's invasion on Feb. 24.