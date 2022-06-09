FBI arrests US gubernatorial candidate on Jan. 6 charges

The FBI has taken into custody Michigan gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley on charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot.

Kelley, 40, was arrested at his Allendale, Michigan home "on misdemeanor charges stemming from the Jan. 6, 2021 Capitol breach," Bill Miller, a spokesman for the US Attorney's Office in the District of Columbia, said in a statement to CNN.

Court records indicate the Republican candidate is scheduled to make an initial appearance in Grand Rapids, Michigan federal court at 2.30 p.m. local time. A US Marshalls warrant was also filed for Kelley earlier Thursday but remains sealed.

Kelley's campaign has yet to issue a statement about the arrest.

A criminal complaint released by the D.C. US Attorney's Office said the FBI received "multiple tips" alleging Kelley was present at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, and received video and photographic evidence depicting Kelley at the building that day.

It said the evidence led the bureau to determine Kelley had gathered at the western side of the Capitol and used his cell phone to take pictures of the crowd assaulting Capitol Police officers before waving the mob on to move toward the federal legislature.

Kelley is also seen in a photo pulling a cover off what the complaint said was a "temporary feature" installed ahead of US President Joe Biden's inauguration, according to the complaint.

He has been charged with four counts, including knowingly entering a restricted building, disorderly conduct, engaging in physical violence on restricted grounds and willfully damaging US property.