Zelensky denies Russian breakthrough in Donbass

Russian troops are yet to achieve a breakthrough against Ukrainian forces in embattled eastern Ukraine, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who used his daily video address on Tuesday evening to cast doubt on Russian claims of imminent victory.



"The situation on the front has not undergone any significant changes in the past 24 hours," Zelensky said, adding that "the extremely heroic defence of the Donbass continues."



The fiercest fighting was continuing around Severodonetsk, Lysychansk and Popasna, the president said. "There's a sense that the occupiers did not believe the resistance would be so strong," he added.



Zelensky claimed Russia was attempting to deploy additional units in the Donbass region and in the southern Ukrainian region of Kherson to prevent Ukrainian counterattacks.



"But what sense does that make? Either way, the majority of the occupying forces have long since realised that they have no prospects in Ukraine," he said, claiming that over 31,000 Russian soldiers had lost their lives in Ukraine since the invasion began.



"Since February 24, Russia has been paying for its absolutely senseless war against Ukraine with more than 300 of its soldiers every day. And the day will dawn when the number of victims will exceed the limits of what is permissible even for Russia," Zelensky said.



It was not possible to independently verify the casualty figures cited.



