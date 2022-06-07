UK PM Johnson vows to "get on with the job" after surviving confidence vote

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will meet his senior ministers on Tuesday, vowing to "get on with the job" after surviving a confidence vote and to outline plans for new policy announcements in coming weeks.

Johnson won the late Monday vote by 211 votes to 148 - enough to avoid having to immediately resign but a larger than anticipated rebellion within his party that leaves him politically wounded and battling to win back the confidence of his colleagues and the country.

His first challenge will be to convince his most senior allies, some of whom would have likely run to replace him if he had been forced out, that he will be able to move on from questions about his leadership.

Johnson's office issued a statement saying he would use the meeting to set out his vision for the coming weeks, including new policies to help reduce the costs of childcare and to help more people buy their own homes.

"This is a government that delivers on what the people of this country care about most," Johnson said in the statement.

"We are on the side of hard-working British people, and we are going to get on with the job."