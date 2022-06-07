Two people dead after shooting in German supermarket - police

Two people were found dead after a shooting in a supermarket in Schwalmstadt-Treysa, a small town northeast of Germany's financial capital Frankfurt, according to police on Twitter.

The police said there was no indication that there was any danger to the public.

The shooting occurred around 1 pm local time (1100 GMT) in Schwalmstadt-Treysa, a town of around 8,500 people northeast of Germany's financial capital Frankfurt, according to police.

They said it was not yet clear what had happened. Regional newspaper HNA cited an eyewitness as saying that a man had shot a woman and then himself at the Aldi outlet.