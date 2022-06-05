Wales reach FIFA World Cup for 1st time since 1958

The Welsh national football team on Sunday reserved their place at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, ending a 64-year hiatus.

Gareth Bale-led Wales eliminated Ukraine 1-0 in the playoff held in Cardiff to be at Qatar 2022.

In the 34th minute, Ukrainian forward Andriy Yarmolenko scored an own goal at Cardiff City Stadium. The Dragons' captain Bale whipped a freekick inside the box but Yarmolenko headed to divert the ball into his own net.

This was the winning goal for Wales after which the Dragons reached the World Cup finals for the first time since 1958.

In the 2022 World Cup group stage, Wales will face England, Iran, and the US.

The tournament will start on Nov. 21.