Dr. Oz wins Pennsylvania’s primary Senate race after rival concedes

Celebrity cardiac surgeon Dr. Mehmet Oz won Pennsylvania's Senate primary election after hedge fund CEO Dave McCormick conceded Friday.

"I received a gracious phone call from David McCormick and am tremendously grateful for his pledge of support in the fall election. We share the goal of a brighter future for Pennsylvania & America," OZ wrote on Twitter. "Now that our primary is over, we will make sure that this U.S. Senate seat does not fall into the hands of the radical left, led by John Fetterman."

McCormick said he would do his part "to try to unite Republicans and Pennsylvanians behind" OZ's candidacy.

Oz, who received more than 31% of the vote, will face Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman in November.