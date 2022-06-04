4 killed, over 200 injured as container depot catches fire in Bangladesh

At least four people were killed and more than 200 others injured as a fire broke out at a container depot in Bangladesh 's southern port city of Chattogram on Saturday, a doctor said.

The fire erupted at around 11:00 p.m. local time (1700GMT) in the city's Sitakunda area.

"Casualties may rise as more injured people are being rushed to the hospital," Dr. Ilias Chowdhury, civil surgeon of Chattogram district, told Anadolu Agency.

Some 16 units of the fire service and civil defense were trying to douse the blaze, according to local media.

Eyewitnesses and rescue workers said that the fire broke out in a container and rapidly spread to other containers in the depot.

More than one dozen fire service members and police personnel have also been injured, according to media reports.