YPG/PKK POSES THREAT TO SYRIAS TERRITORIAL INTEGRITY, TÜRKIYES NATIONAL SECURITY

The YPG/PYD/PKK poses a threat to not only Syria's territorial integrity but Turkey's national security as well, Turkey told the US on Thursday.

Turkish Deputy Foreign Minister Sedat Önal had a phone call with US Ambassador to UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield, who is currently visiting Turkey's southern Hatay province that borders Syria, upon her request, according to a statement by the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

Washington's envoy thanked Önal for Turkey's efforts to find a permanent and sustainable solution to the Syrian crisis.

During the phone conversation, Thomas-Greenfield also voiced concern over Turkey's possible fresh operation in northern Syria amid growing threat by terrorist YPG/PKK in the region.

Onal emphasized that the YPG/PYD/PKK terror group poses an existential threat not only to Syria's territorial integrity but also to Turkey's national security. He also reminded the US envoy of not fulfilling Turkey's separate agreements with the US and Russia on the elimination of terrorists in northern Syria back in October 2019, according to the statement.

The Turkish official said Ankara cannot be expected to stand idle amid increased terrorist attacks recently targeting Turkey from northern Syria.

Onal further told the US official that Turkey will not sit by as the terror group spreads its separatist agenda within the country.

"We (Türkiye) will continue to take the necessary measures against terrorist organizations that threaten our vital national security interests," he vowed.

In October 2019, Russia expressed commitment to removing the YPG/PKK from Tal Rifaat and Manbij after reaching an agreement with Turkey during Operation Peace Spring.

Moscow also promised that the terrorists would be removed 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) from the border on the M4 road and in the area outside the Operation Peace Spring area.

Likewise, then US Vice President Mike Pence pledged to Turkey that the YPG/PKK terror group would withdraw from the region of Operation Peace Spring.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.



