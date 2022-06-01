News World UNICEF: Five million Ukrainian children dependent on humanitarian aid

Children patients whose treatments are underway hold papers with the words "no war" written in them, at the hallways of the basement floor of Okhmadet Children's Hospital in Kyiv, Ukraine (REUTERS)

More than five million Ukrainian children are dependent on humanitarian aid because of the war in their home country, according to UNICEF.



In Ukraine itself, about three million children are in need of support after the Russian invasion and about 2.2 million children who have fled the conflict to other countries also require humanitarian assistance, the UN children's fund said on Wednesday.



At least 262 children have been killed since the war began on February 24 and hundreds of schools have been damaged, the organization said.



International Day for Protection of Children is observed on June 1.



"Instead of celebrating the occasion, we are solemnly approaching June 3 - the 100th day of a war that has shattered the lives of millions of children. Without an urgent ceasefire and negotiated peace, children will continue to suffer - and fallout from the war will impact vulnerable children around the world," said UNICEF Director Catherine Russell.

























