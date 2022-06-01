Netherlands increases military spending

The Dutch government on Wednesday announced what it is calling the biggest boost in its military spending since the end of the Cold War as war rages in Ukraine.

Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren said "threats in the world and the war in Ukraine show that peace and security cannot be taken for granted."

Ollongren unveiled 5 billion euros ($5.3 billion) a year in increased military spending.

The extra money will fund military hardware purchases in coming years including six new F-35 fighter jets and a doubling of the military's fleet of MQ-9 Reaper drones from four to eight.

The Defense Ministry said the investment means the Netherlands will meet the NATO agreed defense spending of 2% of its gross domestic product in 2024 and 2025.

It also aims to ease shortages in military supplies and equipment. That will enable military personnel to "work with the best equipment and train a lot without constant shortages of spare parts, transport and ammunition," the ministry said.