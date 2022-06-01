GERMANYS SCHOLZ AGREES TO SEND MODERN AIR DEFENCE SYSTEM TO UKRAINE

Germany is to deliver a modern air defence system to Ukraine, along with a radar tracker that can detect artillery, Chancellor Olaf Scholz told the Bundestag on Wednesday.



The German government's goal is to ensure that Russian President Vladimir Putin "does not win" the war he started in Ukraine, Scholz said during a budget debate. "Our goal is for Ukraine to be able to defend itself and succeed in doing so."



Scholz has faced extensive criticism at home and abroad for failing to provide Ukraine with the heavy weaponry it needs to repel Russia's ongoing attacks.

The announcement comes as Ukrainian forces are engaged in a grinding battle for the eastern industrial region of the Donbas. Following a series of setbacks in the weeks after their invasion, Russian troops switched their focus to the Donbas and are bent on capturing the parts of the region not already controlled by Moscow-backed separatists.