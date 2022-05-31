Russia insists it did everything to prevent food crisis

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday that Moscow did everything to prevent a global food crisis.

Speaking at a press briefing in Bahrain's capital Manama after a meeting with his Bahraini counterpart Abdullatif bin Rashid Al Zayani, Lavrov said the Western countries now have to think about whether they want to make publicity on the food crisis or to address the existing problem.

"Everything that depends on us has been guaranteed from the Russian side for a long time. But Western countries, which have created a lot of artificial problems with the closure of their ports for Russian ships, cutting Russia from logistics and financial chains, should, of course, seriously think about what is more important for them -- to make publicity on the problem of food security or to solve the problem with concrete steps," the minister said.

He then recalled that Russia every day opens safe passages for the vessels, exporting the Ukrainian grain, but to completely unblock the navigation, Ukraine has to clear mines in its territorial waters.

"If the problem of clearing mines is solved, in the open sea, the Russian navy will provide an unhindered passage of the vessels to the Mediterranean Sea and further to the points of destination," he promised.

Lavrov also said the main attention during the meeting in Bahrain was paid to the settlement of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, which has recently escalated.

"We discussed the necessity of the resumption of direct talks between the Palestinians and Israelis, for that there is an international legal basis, the Arab Initiative, which was supported by everyone, including in the UN.

"We see now a special actuality to increase efforts, including on the line of the Quartet of international mediators (Russia, the US, EU, and UN) and the Arab League, aiming to create conditions for such a dialogue, and to start the movement to the two-state solution," he said.

Another problem on the table is the absence of unity among the Palestinians, and Moscow puts effort to help to overcome the division, the minister said.

Lavrov said he informed his Bahraini counterpart about different aspects of the Syrian settlement, including the efforts that Russia, Turkey, and Iran are making to achieve the Syrian reconciliation through creating favorable conditions for the work of the Syrian Constitutional Committee in Geneva.

"In many ways, the problems (related to the Syrian settlement) will be amenable to a more effective solution if Syria's membership in the Arab League is restored," he noted.

WEST HAS CONVICTION ABOUT ITS 'DESTINATION TO RULE THE WORLD'



The Russian foreign minister said he detailed the Bahraini side about the Russian assessments of the Ukrainian crisis and the general analysis of the international situation.

"We told about the results of our numerous efforts and initiatives addressed to both members of the North Atlantic Alliance and the U.S., which, unfortunately, did not receive a respectful consideration, a respectful reaction.

"This situation has shown the desire of Western partners to conduct business not on the basis of equality, not on the basis of the UN, but on the basis of dictate and the conviction that they have a destination to rule the whole world," he said.

The promotion of the unipolar world is in full swing, NATO in this system plays a role of a global policeman, and the dominance of the West suggests the leadership of the U.S. over everything, he said.

Another topic, considered at the meeting, was the issue of providing security balance, acceptable both for Iran and the Persian Gulf states, according to Lavrov.

He said that while discussing the relations between Iran and the Gulf states, he also briefed his host about the restoration of the Iran nuclear deal, which has been stalled due to the U.S. attempts "to bargain additional conditions," changing the original content of the deal, approved by the UN Security Council.

"The justice demands the restoration of the JCPOA (Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action) without any exemptions, without any additions," he insisted.

Lavrov supported the UN efforts in Yemen, praising the recent peace initiative by Saudi Arabia, and expressed hope that the announced cease-fire will last.

The two ministers agreed to develop cooperation between Russia and Bahrain in different areas, including the economy, trade, education, and humanitarian ties, he added.