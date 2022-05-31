News World Gang rape on moving train triggers arrests and anger in Pakistan

The 25-year-old mother was on board the train last week when she was lured to an empty compartment by a ticket checker and three men raped her, Railways Police Chief Faisal Shahkar said in a statement. Police arrested two suspects on Monday when the incident came to the light and a third one was captured on Tuesday, the police chief also said.

