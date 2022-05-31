Chinese jets scrambled across Taiwan Strait, says Taiwan

Taiwan has said 30 Chinese military jets scrambled across the Taiwan Strait.

It is the second-highest number of Chinese jets crossing into what Taiwan calls air defense identification zone (ADIZ).

The ADIZ is a buffer zone outside a country's airspace, where it has the right to ask incoming aircraft to identify themselves.

Following Monday's flights across the strait, the self-ruled island sent out radio warnings, flew a combat air patrol, and deployed defense missile systems to track the Chinese military planes, Taiwan's Defense Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

The ministry said 30 Chinese jets crossed the ADIZ.

The latest development comes a week after U.S. President Joe Biden said that Washington will militarily intervene if China attempted to use force to take over the island.

The ministry data showed that it was on Jan. 23 early this year when 39 Chinese military jets crossed into the ADIZ.

Also, it is reportedly first time since May 2018 that China has flown its Su-35 jet into the ADIZ.

China considers Taiwan as its "breakaway province" while Taipei has insisted on its independence since 1949 enjoying full diplomatic relations with 14 nations.

Meanwhile, a Taiwanese Air Force pilot was killed after an AT-3 trainer jet crashed in southern Kaohsiung city.

The jet crashed during a training session early Tuesday morning and the deceased pilot has been identified as Lt. Hsu Ta-Chun who was on a solo training mission.