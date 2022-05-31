9 killed in 14 mass shootings during US Memorial Day weekend: Gun violence in 2022

Nine people were killed and 63 injured in mass shootings during the Memorial Day weekend in the US, according to data released Tuesday.

The Gun Violence Archive research group tracked 14 mass shootings during the three-day weekend in 11 states, including Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Illinois, Michigan, Nevada, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Texas. The period covered runs from early Saturday through late Monday.

The group tallied nearly 18,000 gun violence-related deaths this year, nearly 10,000 of which have been ruled suicides.

Throughout the first five months of 2022, the monitor cataloged 230 mass shootings, including 11 mass murders in 34 different states and Washington, D.C. It defines a mass shooting as having "a minimum of four victims shot, either injured or killed, not including any shooter who may also have been killed or injured in the incident."

Gun violence more generally claimed the lives of 156 people and injured 412 from 5 p.m. Friday until 5 a.m. Tuesday, it said.

The tally comes in the wake of a devastating mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas that left 19 elementary school students dead, as well as two adults. The shooting is the third deadliest in US history.